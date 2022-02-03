Short Interest in Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Rises By 23.5%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 477,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Kikkoman stock remained flat at $$78.10 on Thursday. Kikkoman has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60.

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corp. is a holding company which engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, Domestic Others, Overseas Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, and Overseas Foods-Wholesale. The Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales segment manufactures and sells soy sauce, beverages, and alcoholic beverages.

