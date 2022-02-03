Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Rises By 23.1%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 37,913.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,702. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

