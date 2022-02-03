Short Interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Grows By 36.5%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the December 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

IEA traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 223,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,335. The stock has a market cap of $425.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $697.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $49,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 19,068 shares of company stock valued at $171,331 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

