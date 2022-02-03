Short Interest in Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Drops By 17.7%

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,293,400 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 1,571,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GXSBF stock remained flat at $$1.13 during midday trading on Thursday. Geox has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

Geox Company Profile

Geox SpA engages in the manufacture, promotion and distribution of shoes and clothing under the Geox brand to retailers and end-customers. It operates through the following business segments: Footwear and Apparel. The Footwear segment offers booties, boots, sneakers, flats and ballerinas, moccasins, pumps, formal shoes and casual shoes for men, women and children.

