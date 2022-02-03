Short Interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Grows By 29.6%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 198,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in EZGO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZGO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of EZGO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZGO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EZGO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,865. EZGO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

