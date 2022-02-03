Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Decreases By 13.9%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.