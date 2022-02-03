Short Interest in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Grows By 27.5%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $91.69. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

