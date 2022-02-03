Short Interest in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expands By 50.0%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

