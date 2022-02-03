Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Increases By 24.0%

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 108,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 43.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 793,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 88.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DLH by 107.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DLH alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of DLH stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,632. DLH has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $200.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.20.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.26). DLH had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DLH will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.