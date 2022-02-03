Short Interest in Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Increases By 36.6%

Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Countryside Properties stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Countryside Properties has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Countryside Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Countryside Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Countryside Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

