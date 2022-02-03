Short Interest in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Decreases By 24.6%

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 7,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

