Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Declines By 15.8%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,660,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 22,167,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,831.5 days.

Shares of Banco Comercial Português stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Banco Comercial Português has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Banco Comercial Português in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.