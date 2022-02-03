Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) Drops By 23.9%

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Assure as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Assure stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. 942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Assure has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Assure had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Assure will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

