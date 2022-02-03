Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Declines By 13.8%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 752,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 625,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.