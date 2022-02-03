Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.54. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 745,299 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$214.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$20.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sherritt International (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

