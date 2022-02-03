Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives $13.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 314,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 107,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,943,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares during the period. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHLX stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.97. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.60%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

