Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 545 ($7.33) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHB. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.87) to GBX 650 ($8.74) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.47) to GBX 650 ($8.74) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 636.25 ($8.55).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

LON:SHB opened at GBX 616.50 ($8.29) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 617.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 618.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.86. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 535.92 ($7.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 674.50 ($9.07).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is currently -0.05%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.