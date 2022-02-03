ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,504 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 85.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 14.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 10.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 156.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

Shares of NOW opened at $581.15 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $599.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

