Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Buys $26,291.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $26,291.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 20,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $97,686.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 24,703 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $122,032.82.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $50,912.68.

On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $31,032.81.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $48,034.44.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $57,356.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 636,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 1,538.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

