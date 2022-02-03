SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. The company’s product candidate, galinpepimut-S, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

NASDAQ SLS opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.45.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 148,681 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

