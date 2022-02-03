Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 196,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 144,917 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 34.9% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 26.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 41.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 71,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 492.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

