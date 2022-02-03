ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002723 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $40.88 million and $66,999.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,608,205 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.