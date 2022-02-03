Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

NYSE:SMG opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.08. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.