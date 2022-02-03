Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Boosted by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,305. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54.

