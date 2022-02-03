Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Holdings Raised by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,726,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,194,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,476 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,724,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 223,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 52,421 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,448,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,294,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDA opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $58.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.