Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 154,941 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154,941 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $24,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

NYSE:SEE opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.76.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

