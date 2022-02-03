Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,690 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $27,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at $129,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

