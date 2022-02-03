Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 71,074 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $25,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.