Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,293 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $21,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWP. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $38,498,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $24,122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $21,052,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $19,431,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $10,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PWP opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

