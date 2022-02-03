Schroder Investment Management Group Has $22.15 Million Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,601 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $22,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,171,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,818,000 after buying an additional 104,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,515,000 after buying an additional 170,019 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,062,000 after buying an additional 86,072 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,857,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

