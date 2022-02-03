Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

Shares of SARTF opened at $494.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.40. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $359.05 and a 12-month high of $947.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

