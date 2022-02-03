Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Update

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

SAR stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,361. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $334.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 51.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.