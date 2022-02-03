Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$37.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAP stock opened at C$28.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$26.21 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.91.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.00%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.