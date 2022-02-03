Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.66

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 12822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,262,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,337,000 after acquiring an additional 72,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 180.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,098,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,779 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 9.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,508,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,629,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after acquiring an additional 133,574 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 836.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,281 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

