salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 74.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 35,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 129,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2,963.5% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 38,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $45,864,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $225.01 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $221.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,221 shares of company stock valued at $40,366,109. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.05.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

