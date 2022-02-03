salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2,963.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,281 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,221 shares of company stock worth $40,366,109. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $225.01 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $221.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.45 and its 200-day moving average is $262.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.05.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

