Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $277.99

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 277.99 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 299.80 ($4.03). Saga shares last traded at GBX 291.60 ($3.92), with a volume of 323,191 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 277.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £409.22 million and a PE ratio of -27.51.

In other news, insider Roger De Haan sold 341,415 shares of Saga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.94), for a total value of £1,000,345.95 ($1,344,912.54).

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

