SAFE DEAL Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00005655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $349,946.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00050200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.48 or 0.07080560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00055263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,425.53 or 1.00102772 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054890 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,510,052 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,884 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.