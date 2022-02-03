Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,367 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lazydays were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

LAZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LAZY opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.70 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.25% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 6,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,744.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $108,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756 and sold 34,358 shares valued at $696,245. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

