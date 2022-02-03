Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,754 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,754 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

BSM opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

BSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

