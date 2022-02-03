Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Alteryx by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $140.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

