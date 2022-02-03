Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Ocugen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $924,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,500 shares of company stock worth $1,555,425. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

