Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,137 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 440,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 148.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 499,943 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at about $15,945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 80.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 119,864 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at about $9,411,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLBY shares. decreased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $16.57 on Thursday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

PLBY Group Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

