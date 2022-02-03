Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 10,900 Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

SJT opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.54% and a return on equity of 498.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.24%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

