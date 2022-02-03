Russel Metals (RUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Russel Metals to post earnings of C$1.00 per share for the quarter.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion.

Shares of RUS opened at C$32.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.63. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.92 and a 12-month high of C$37.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 900 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total value of C$31,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,062,962.72. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at C$46,872. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,968 shares of company stock worth $2,276,906.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUS shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.29.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

