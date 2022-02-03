RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 101000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider Richard Charles Hains bought 30,021,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,401,710.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,389,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,471,131.12.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Mabilo properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

