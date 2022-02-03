Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Royal Vopak stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. Royal Vopak has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $53.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

