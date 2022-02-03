Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,609.20

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,609.20 ($21.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,946.60 ($26.17). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,946.60 ($26.17), with a volume of 8,692,774 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,871 ($25.15) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($19.23) to GBX 1,710 ($22.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.25) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,712.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,609.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £149.66 billion and a PE ratio of 44.44.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

