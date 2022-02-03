Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Currys (LON:CURY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.61) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 145 ($1.95) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) price target on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Currys alerts:

CURY opened at GBX 102.60 ($1.38) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.61. Currys has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.75 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143 ($1.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Currys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

About Currys

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.