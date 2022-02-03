Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) to Sector Perform

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

TLMD stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 836,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SOC Telemed has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 77.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SOC Telemed by 108.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,298 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the third quarter valued at $5,006,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in SOC Telemed by 85.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SOC Telemed by 79.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

